The Andrews government has used its large majority in Parliament to block a proposal to reform Victorian laws, which would have banned lobbyists from serving on public boards relating to their areas of work, despite the bill being supported by the Coalition, Greens and crossbench MPs in the Legislative Council.

The government blocked the proposal in the shadow of the PwC scandal, which has served as yet another reminder that in this country, well-connected lobbyists are greasing the wheels of access and influence to public officials for those who have the funds to pay them.

The secret to their access is their insider status: almost 40% of these lobbyists are former politicians, public servants and ministerial advisers. This has been described as the “revolving door”, where former public officials capitalise on and monetise their networks to gain access to powerful decision-makers and policy-makers — for profit.