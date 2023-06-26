A week of politicisation has contributed to growing frustration among leadership at the ABC, sources say, after the prime minister, opposition leader and communications minister each stirred criticism of the largest overhaul of the broadcaster in more than five years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made hay of growing criticism of the ABC’s decision to axe political editor Andrew Probyn, as part of 120 redundancies, in his remarks at the Midwinter Ball in Canberra last week.

“No money for a political editor. No money for an arts division. But enough money for The Weekly to have multiple episodes running a segment called ‘Albo’s Fucking Dogs’,” Albanese told the room. “The new funding arrangements seem to be working out well.”