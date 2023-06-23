YIMBYs are reformists, not fundamentalists. The policy changes we call for will enable more public and private housing alike.

In only his second-most controversial column of the week, Guy Rundle wrote on June 13 (“To build better cities, we need to build better YIMBYs“) that the YIMBY movement is “utterly misdirected”. The article, however, betrays fundamental misunderstandings of both YIMBYism and the contemporary housing crisis.

Let’s begin with Rundle’s critique of our focus on private housing supply. It is completely true that YIMBYs across Australia and the world are primarily focused on increasing the supply of private housing — and for good reason. Because, outside of terminally online public housing maximalists, most people actually want to own their own homes.