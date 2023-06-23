Anti-trans campaigns have been a favourite rallying call for the far-right in recent times, and Australia is no exception. As recently as Wednesday night, One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson attacked healthcare for transgender children in a typically offensive and counterfactual speech to the Senate. This isn’t new for Hanson: in August 2020, she stood behind One Nation’s Mark Latham as he tried to launch a legislative attack on the LGBTQIA+ community across the NSW school curriculum.

If you’re sick of headlines full of “the transgender debate”, you aren’t alone. As a trans woman, I’m tired of it, and everyone I know is too. Transgender rights are a settled issue, agreed upon by medical experts and human rights commentators, but you wouldn’t know it from our political discourse. And you certainly wouldn’t know that the idea of attacking those rights is actually politically unpopular.

Support for transgender rights remains high in Australia, with a 2020 poll showing two-thirds of respondents support transgender healthcare and anti-discrimination protections for transgender people. That figure rises to 93% for those who know someone who is transgender, demonstrating the key to our rights lies in representation and conveying facts. More recently, an IPSOS 2023 global survey released in early June also asserted that the majority of Australians support protection from discrimination for transgender people (with some potentially revealing qualifications given the tenor of the discourse over the past few years). A 2022 survey of 2000 Australian parents found 82% want to see gender and sexuality diversity topics in the school curriculum.