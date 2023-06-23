The NSW corruption watchdog’s long-awaited report finishing the investigation into the state’s ex-premier Gladys Berejiklian will drop next Thursday.

It will mark an end to a drawn-out probe that caused chaos at the top of the NSW government, ended the political career of Berejilkian, and exposed a tale of love, secrecy, power and money that captivated the Australian public during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

A former ICAC insider tells Crikey it’s far from certain the report will find corrupt conduct on the part of Berejiklian. She has consistently denied all wrongdoing.