The NSW corruption watchdog’s long-awaited report finishing the investigation into the state’s ex-premier Gladys Berejiklian will drop next Thursday.
It will mark an end to a drawn-out probe that caused chaos at the top of the NSW government, ended the political career of Berejilkian, and exposed a tale of love, secrecy, power and money that captivated the Australian public during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
A former ICAC insider tells Crikey it’s far from certain the report will find corrupt conduct on the part of Berejiklian. She has consistently denied all wrongdoing.
