Australia’s ramping up of defence spending, and the proposed allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars to the incoherent, unjustified AUKUS submarine project, amounts to the generous rewarding of the least competent, and least accountable, department in the Commonwealth.

An examination of the auditor-general’s recent evaluations of a range of defence programs shows that the department and its staff have an atrocious record of managing not merely major arms projects but a wide range of activities across the portfolio.