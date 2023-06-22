Critics of Australia’s carbon credits system have been vindicated by a new study confirming that millions of carbon credits issued for rural tree-regeneration projects under the Coalition are worthless — demolishing the findings of a government review that found nothing wrong with the existing system.

The study, by ANU’s Professor Andrew Macintosh, is based on new data that the discredited Clean Energy Regulator (CER) released earlier this month, which examines actual levels of tree cover in areas for which Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) have been issued for vegetation regeneration. In 2021, Macintosh first blew the whistle on the worthlessness of a huge proportion of ACCUs, and was savaged by the Morrison government and the CER for questioning their value.

Handing out ACCUs for carbon sequestration projects like regeneration — supposed to provide additional carbon abatement on top of business-as-usual land management practices — provided a cover for the Coalition’s climate inaction and funnelled tens of millions of dollars in assets to the National Party’s constituency and a growing industry of intermediaries.