We honestly don’t know which element of the news — revealed elsewhere in Crikey today — that defence has launched a “nuclear-powered submarine propulsion challenge” in Australian high schools makes us cringe the hardest.

Is it considering the face of the communications flack who came up with the program as it dawns on them it’s been launched during a week when the primary association with submarines is pure, abject terror? The transparent propaganda effort this represents? Imagining the weapons-grade earnestness of the anti-war poetry that emo kids will write in their journals after being subjected to it? Or the “wears a blazer to free dress day” spods for whom a government program aimed at inspiring kids to “discover how nuclear propulsion works” achieves its goals?