Against a tide of deepening discontent with AUKUS among Labor rank-and-file, which may prove the undoing of the security pact, defence appears to be quietly clothing the supposed benefits of the contentious submarine deal in neutral terms to school children.

According to a seemingly anodyne media statement released with little fanfare this week, defence has introduced a nationwide “nuclear-powered submarine propulsion challenge” in high schools to reveal, among other things, how nuclear propulsion “makes submarines more capable”.

The deputy chief of the navy, Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley, said in the media release it was hoped the curriculum would unmask how STEM subjects apply in the “real world”, thereby encouraging students to embark on careers as “submariners, engineers and technicians”.