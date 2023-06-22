The prime minister cracked jokes, the opposition leader tried to match him, and the ABC was blasted for letting go of Andrew Probyn as Canberra’s movers and shakers gathered for the capital’s night of nights: the Midwinter Ball.

The theme for this year’s annual charity event was “Great Southern Land”. Hordes of parliamentarians and journalists swarmed the great hall at Parliament House in black tie, and were treated to performances from Mitch Tambo (including a cover of John Farnham’s “You’re the Voice”).