As the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been left further and further behind by international institutions in its denialism about the role of corporate profits in inflation, there’s been a growing question of not merely how long it would remain in denialist mode, but how exactly it would try to catch up to the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the OECD and others.

The minutes from its June meeting suggest it was starting that process even as the OECD was humiliating it by detailing the huge role profits had played in Australian inflation, compared with wages.

It was just a start, though. The denialism remains deep at Martin Place.