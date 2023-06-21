The Murdoch family empire — especially Lachlan Murdoch — is trying to extend its hold over Australia’s commercial radio business after a $38.3 million raid on the share register of Southern Cross Media Group by rival ARN Media last night.

ARN Media, which is controversially 13.5% owned by News Corp and chaired by long-time Murdoch associate Hamish McLennan, launched its Southern Cross raid after the market had closed and is now one of the two largest shareholders with a 14.8% stake.

Southern Cross was quick to point out this morning that ARN is banned from owning any more than 15%. Its shares rocketed 24% to 94 cents in the morning trade, and ARN shares eased 1 cent to $1.03 on concerns it might have overpaid by offering a 42% premium to last night’s closing price of 76 cents to secure the strategic stake.