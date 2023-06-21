“Well, would you believe it or not, they say sometimes politicians are out of touch and I understand why they sometimes say that, but the media … the media guys,” a befuddled Anthony Albanese told Mick and MG in the Morning when asked where he’d be tuning in to tonight’s game two of the State of Origin. “The press gallery ball is on tonight.”

Yep, the national press gallery’s Midwinter Ball, that vaguely icky get-together between high-profile journalists and the politicians they are supposed to be holding to account, complete with its own self -imposed suppression order, is tonight. It coincides with the winter solstice, the point where our part of the globe is as far from the sun as it gets all year. We’re sure there’s a metaphor for something in that.