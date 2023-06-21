Global campaigners against media misinformation stumbled over a significant challenge last week. The news environment is so polluted by the populist “fake news” chant that we no longer believe what we’re being told about trust itself.

Under challenge is the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ) at the University of Oxford. Its annual digital news reports into 46 countries have been providing data on where we are in the trust wars. (Crikey reported Australian results last week.)

On the other side, there’s the heavy moral weight brought to bear by Nobel Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa, knee-deep in the muck of misinformation in the Philippines, with her news site Rappler leading the struggle for reliable, contextual reporting, forcing accountability on populist governments.