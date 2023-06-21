The ABC’s recent decision to downgrade its arts expertise has caused widespread alarm over the consequences for arts coverage, the conflicts with the ABC’s legislated charter, and also the impacts on Australian democracy more broadly.
More troubling, however, is the full context of the broadcaster’s restructuring of all divisions into “News” or “Content”, within a strategy that refers to creative or journalistic staff as “content-makers”.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.