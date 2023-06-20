PwC is going through a “once-in-a-generation brand disaster”, a PR expert says, as a new survey shows four in five people want the consultancy to be banned from any new government contracts.

Progressive think tank the Australia Institute asked respondents whether the consultancy — which is in crisis mode after a former top executive leaked government tax briefings — should be banned from getting more taxpayer-funded work. The survey found 79% of the 1002 respondents wanted the ban, and nearly half wanted the ban to be permanent.

The institute’s democracy and accountability program director Bill Browne said there needed to be “long-lasting” consequences for PwC’s “abuse of public trust”.