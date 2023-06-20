With glacial speed, Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters has finally released a report — although just an interim one — on the 2022 election and proposals for donations and funding reform.

The government says it’s been waiting for the committee to report before it proceeds on its proposals to reduce the political donation disclosure threshold to $1000, require parties to disclose donations in “real-time”, and impose donation and spending caps on parties.

All four proposals are in place in one or more states and territories — with Queensland the leader in regulation, followed by NSW.