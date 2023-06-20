Who says the Morrison government didn’t support the arts?

When Guy Sebastian announced his embarrassment at being used as a “prop” in the announcement of the minuscule and sluggishly administered COVID-19 rescue package for the sector, little did he know there was a very specific branch of the creative arts that then-prime minister Scott Morrison was extremely keen to see flourish: politicians’ wives teaching pottery.

The Australian‘s Sarah Elks has a bomb exclusive this morning revealing Yolonde Entsch, the LNP candidate for the crucial state seat of Cairns and wife of federal Liberal veteran Warren Entsch, ­received a $213,725 grant from the Morrison government’s Indigenous languages and arts program to teach pottery in a remote Queensland Aboriginal community.