Producers and editors across SBS and NITV will soon be able to access specialist research undertaken by RMIT to bolster their referendum coverage, as the Yes and No camps for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament ramp up efforts in the lead-up to the vote.

The deal emerges as the latest in a series of efforts across the news media industry, with engagement from the Australian Electoral Commission aimed at proactively combatting the proliferation of mis- and disinformation during debate over the forthcoming referendum.

The new agreement between SBS, NITV and RMIT will also offer the broadcasters a direct line to the research team, allowing news teams to directly query claims encountered through the course of their reporting.