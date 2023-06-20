Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to investigate allegations of Australian war crimes in Afghanistan.

The Tasmanian revealed on the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon that a referral had been made to the ICC.

“The government is no doubt hoping this will all just go away, they’re hoping that Australians will forget that when alleged war crimes in Afghanistan were investigated, senior commanders got a free pass, while their diggers were thrown under the bus,” she said.