A lawyer who co-wrote Senator Jacqui Lambie’s referral to The Hague says there’s a fair chance the court could decide to probe top Australian military brass over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Military lawyer Glenn Kolomeitz says the threshold that needs to be cleared for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to begin investigating is “quite low”.

“There needs to be a ‘reasonable basis’ to proceed — it doesn’t need to be on balance [of probabilities], and certainly not beyond reasonable doubt,” Kolomeitz tells Crikey.