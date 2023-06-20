The government, the Greens and those in need of social housing have all won from the Greens combining with the Coalition and right-wingers in the Senate to block Labor’s silly Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF).

The Greens are pretending they’ve only deferred voting on legislation establishing the fund until later in the year, but Adam Bandt has boxed himself into a corner with his insistence the government must somehow force the state and territory governments into imposing rent caps before he’ll let the legislation through. Anything less than that and Bandt will yet again be charged with talking tough and then caving in to the government.

In any event, it’s in the interests of the Greens to keep blocking the bill, thus fostering the impression that housing remains an intractable problem — one they can use to sell themselves to younger voters, the victims of generations of housing policy failure. Meantime their MPs, like Max Chandler-Mather, assure their affluent, progressive inner-city electorates that there’ll be no extra housing in their backyards, thanks very much.