In the years since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, Afghan women have increasingly grappled with persecution and a severe mental health crisis. The imposition of sharia law, derived from Islam, has sparked outrage and concern among international human rights communities as the Taliban has systemically stripped away women’s rights and freedoms.

As a woman born into a Shia-Muslim family, the Taliban’s implementation of sharia law has never made sense to me, even after studying Sunni Islam subjects throughout my education. There is one Islam with various schools of thought, including Sunni and Shia branches, and these different schools have followers across the globe, primarily in the Middle East, South and East Asia, Africa and among Muslim refugees worldwide. Despite the differences in interpretation, none advocates for the complete denial of basic human rights for Muslim women.

After taking power, the Taliban’s first move was to change the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which became an unquestionable symbol of the disappearance of women’s rights. Afghan women have been barred from education, denied the opportunity to work, subjected to oppressive dress codes, excluded from participating in politics and decision-making processes, and have had their access to healthcare restricted. They face harsh punishments for violating any of these strictures.