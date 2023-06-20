The ABC is considering filing a complaint with the Australian Press Council over media reports in The Australian, Crikey understands, after anonymous quotes were published suggesting the broadcaster’s diversity efforts had compromised its news coverage.

On Saturday the ABC hit back at reporting in The Australian on the broadcaster’s restructure — a report that led with the redundancy of political editor Andrew Probyn, whose role will be nixed as part of the biggest organisational shake-up in six years.

The story, which the ABC branded “offensive”, cited anonymous sources who criticised the decision to axe Probyn, and suggested his number was called after “standing up to management” over “stupid” editorial and staffing decisions.