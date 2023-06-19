The bill to allow a referendum on the First Nations Voice to Parliament has passed the Senate after a tense final debate.

Among the people gathered in the public viewing gallery were several architects of the Voice and Yes campaigners, including Thomas Mayo, Pat Anderson and Megan Davis.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Energy Minister Chris Bowen were among the lower house Labor MPs who sat in the chamber to hear the speeches. On the opposite side, former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce took a seat, waving and smiling at Country Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price as he entered.