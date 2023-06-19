For those mortgage holders hoping Australia’s easing underlying inflation rate might lead the Reserve Bank (RBA) to back off on interest rates, Thursday’s booming job numbers might have allayed their optimism.

It’s a sad situation when debtors greet greater job opportunities with mixed feelings. But in our present inflationary crisis, they know the RBA wants to see less money flowing into Australians’ pockets, and subsequently into shop registers, before they’ll loosen their credit leash.

But must we put them in such an unenviable, snookered position for the greater good? Must we sacrifice so many younger mortgage holders and renters, an unprecedented number of whom are under financial stress and suffering cash flow difficulties, on the altar of lowering prices?