Struggling to understand what’s going on in Australian politics right now? It’s simple: Australia’s right — both its political and media wings — has pivoted hard to the playbook of Republican far-right tactician Steve Bannon: they’re flooding the zone with shit.

It’s a tactic seen in the No case against the Voice to Parliament and the campaign against Brittany Higgins, designed to disorient and overwhelm the media (“the real opposition”, according to Bannon) by drowning its critical instincts under the gusher of stories, feeding its addiction to conflict and gamifying its performative, defensive crouch of “both-sides” reporting.

In Australia, as in the US, there’s a purpose-built spillway: News Corp’s pages get picked up in Liberal Party talking points and pushed on through the amplification algorithms of social media. The Higgins campaign alone has been kept alive through the daily cycle of story-shaped objects on The Australian’s front page.