Are ClubsNSW and the wider gambling industry losing their grip over Australia’s politicians?
That was certainly the message at last week’s national general assembly of the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) in Canberra when the following motion was passed by a majority of voting council delegates.
This national general assembly calls on the Australian government to address Australia’s world-highest gambling losses per capita and the intolerable harm $25 billion of annual losses inflicts on Australians, local communities and local and regional health and municipal service providers by:
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.