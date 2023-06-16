Amid the unedifying displays in Canberra last week, as the Liberal Party relentlessly pursued Minister for Women Katy Gallagher in the Senate, drawing on Brittany Higgins’ leaked text messages in order to claim Gallagher and her colleagues actively conspired with Higgins to “weaponise” her rape allegation — and then engaged in corrupt conduct to ensure Higgins received a handsome payment for her trouble — I had a clarifying moment.

There, lined up in the front row of the opposition benches of the Senate, the usual suspects — a phalanx of female Liberal senators — were called upon, once again, to do the Liberal Party’s dirty work. Some have called them “crumb maidens”, others “the handbag brigade”. One by one, they stepped up to politicise a woman’s alleged sexual assault.

First Michaelia Cash, then former minister for women Marise Payne, and then Sarah Henderson. But it was Payne’s complicity in the line of attack that was most galling.