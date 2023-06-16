Earlier this week we reflected on NAB’s expectation that by the time the Reserve Bank had finished lifting rates, hundreds of thousands of people would have lost their jobs. Then, at 11.30am yesterday, the May jobs report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics emerged to make dills of us all, with a far stronger result than expected.

Employment topped 14 million for the first time ever, and the jobless rate fell to 3.6% from 3.7% in April, when economists claimed to detect signs of a weakening in the jobs market. In all, 465,000 jobs were created in the year to May (though the number of unemployed “only” fell by 55,000 in that time, meaning many of those jobs either went to immigrants or graduating students).

Within minutes, the hawks of the Financial Review were predicting/demanding another rate rise, presumably on the basis that if 12 rate hikes in 13 months, including four by 50 points, hadn’t pushed unemployment up, then by God a few more would do the trick.