Australia’s traditional media this week turned its usually steadfast gaze away from Canberra politics to its other favourite place: a community in grief. In this case, it was the small town of Singleton, in NSW’s Hunter Valley, where a bus returning guests from a wedding crashed, resulting in the deaths of 10 people.

The coverage hasn’t been particularly egregiously bad. Worse, so much of it has just been typically, formulaically bad.

The town aswarm with photographers. Locals, from the mayor to people passing in the street, urged to mourn in public. Facebook pages of the dead ransacked for photos from happier times. A villain identified, ready to be strung up in the stocks.