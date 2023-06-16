Whenever we send a message or upload something, most of us assume that the only people who will know what’s inside the file are us and our recipient.
But that is all but guaranteed to change in Australia because of new rules intended to stop the spread of illegal content online.
A barely noticed announcement made this month by Australia’s online safety chief is the strongest signal yet that tech companies like Meta, Google and Microsoft will soon be legally required to scan all user content.
