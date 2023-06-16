Back in November 2021, we wrote that Senator David Van was likely to join the ranks of a very specific political sub-species: “the senator you’ve never heard of, who briefly pokes their head above the parapet of anonymity to be associated with precisely one extremely weird and embarrassing thing before melting back into history forever”.

At the time, Van was denying that he had made “barking and growling” sounds at independent Senator Jacqui Lambie while she was addressing the Senate. We thought he’d swiftly drift back to permanent obscurity. After the events of this week, Van may well wish that was the case.