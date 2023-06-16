The most interesting thing about writing about the Brittany Higgins case — now suddenly resituated by the last 24 hours in the Senate — is that it is impossible to do so without, in a general sense, skirting libel against one party or another. Either Bruce Lehrmann and Brittany Higgins had a sexual encounter in Parliament House or they didn’t. If they did, it was either consensual or it wasn’t.

The branching lines of this decision tree favour Lehrmann, since in two of the three scenarios he is innocent of any crime (and has not been convicted or re-prosecuted for any crime). But the content of the allegations tips the balance concerning his reputation the other way. That’s an assessment of the culture, not of his case. If someone is accused of fraud, we are quite capable of keeping an open mind. Allegations of sexual crime weigh the other way.