It is a matter of public record that for much of the past decade Ben Roberts-Smith has had a coterie of powerful men looking after his interests. Most conspicuous among them: media baron Kerry Stokes, who bankrolled Roberts-Smith’s unsuccessful defamation case against The Age, The Canberra Times and The Sydney Morning Herald for their reportage of his alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

During the trial, Stokes called for the SAS to be “applauded and respected” and condemned “scumbag journalists” for their reporting on Roberts-Smith. All the while, Roberts-Smith remained employed at Stokes’ Seven Network.