ABC News boss Justin Stevens has tried to reassure audiences outside the east coast capitals that the national broadcaster has not betrayed them in moving to nationalise its 7pm Sunday bulletin, as part of the biggest organisational shakeup at the ABC in six years.

In an interview with ABC Radio Melbourne late Thursday, Stevens repudiated claims the consolidated Sunday evening bulletins constituted a “betrayal” of local audiences in cities such as Adelaide and Perth, whose localised 7pm news bulletins were nixed in a restructure announcement made to ABC staff earlier that afternoon.

“Betrayal is a heavy word,” Stevens said. “They might [feel that way] if they thought that was the only thing we’ve announced today. So let’s give them the courtesy of telling them everything we’ve announced.”