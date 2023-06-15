Like a conversation about real estate at a Sydney dinner party, the debate over Australia’s housing crisis contains considerable headshaking and professions of concern, while self-interest floats just beneath the surface, apparent to all.

Labor wants the political advantage of being seen to do something about housing without really doing very much beyond the budgeting trick of establishing a $10 billion “fund” to provide a stream of annual grants to state and territory governments. The Greens — like most of us, actually — want a lot more housing, but just not anywhere near their affluent inner-city electorates, thanks very much. The Coalition thinks we just need to let the market rip and remove planning regulations that restrict high-density developers.

In the mainstream media, YIMBYism is coming into fashion, even at outlets like The Sydney Morning Herald, where NIMBYism has been a staple of coverage for years. We’re told to pity poor developers, hampered by planning bureaucracy (even after planning powers have been taken from local government and handed to expert panels), who would love nothing more than to build all the housing that we need.