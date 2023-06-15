Ah, the Midwinter Ball. Where journalists and the politicians they’re supposed to hold to account have a big party together and agree to a cone of silence over anything anyone might say. Why yes, that does appear to be a degree of cosiness that anyone not engaged in those industries might consider baffling!

Of course it’s all for charity. Earlier this year, the event finally ditched corporate sponsorship, particularly from massive fossil fuel companies. Oh yeah, for the longest time the other major group being held to account by the media — gargantuan corporate interests — paid for a lot of this, is that at all weird? As a result, there’s a touch more pressure on the auction items this year. So what have we got?

A tipster passed on an email from press gallery committee president Jane Norman, sent out yesterday just ahead of the auction going live, offering recipients the chance to bid on fabulous prizes like… watching the cricket with Peter Dutton.