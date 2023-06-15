Labor is set to oppose a new bill that would establish a royal commission into the Murdoch media empire in favour of pursuing legislative reform.

The bill, introduced to the Senate by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young this week, would establish a parliamentary inquiry with the powers of a royal commission into the “Murdoch media mafia” and media diversity in Australia.

The inquiry would probe whether the existing system of media regulation in Australia is fit for purpose. It would also look into the concentration of media ownership in Australia and the impact of media ownership laws.