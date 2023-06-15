Right-wing social media accounts and groups have immediately reacted with derision and suspicion to independent Senator Lidia Thorpe’s allegation that she was sexually assaulted by a Coalition senator, with viral posts accusing Thorpe of making up the claim as a distraction or to seek a payout.

Yesterday, Thorpe interjected during a speech by Senator David Van with a claim that he had harassed and sexually assaulted her. Van, a Liberal senator for Victoria, immediately denied the claims.