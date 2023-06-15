The muted mainstream media and political reaction to Lidia Thorpe accusing Liberal Senator David Van of sexual harassment and sexual assault stands in fascinating contrast to the reaction to the subject that provided the context for her allegation: Parliament’s handling of Brittany Higgins’ sexual assault allegations, and the ongoing campaign to destroy her by the Coalition and right-wing media.

That may be because Thorpe withdrew the allegations — a procedural Senate matter rather than some sort of admission she’d invented them — or that media outlets are awaiting her promised explanation today. But at the very least, the outcome must be that either Van or Thorpe’s political career is over. Van strongly denies Thorpe’s claims, saying this morning that he had (as she stated) been made to move offices away from her, but only after Thorpe falsely claimed he’d been following her into the Senate chamber. Otherwise, Van says, he had nothing to do with Thorpe and has only ever shaken her hand.

If any substance is found to Thorpe’s allegations, the Liberals cannot continue to tolerate him in their ranks. He can’t be forced to resign from the Senate, so might end up on the crossbench, but would be under enormous pressure to leave. Likewise, if Thorpe fails or declines to back her allegations up, her continuing presence in the Senate would also become difficult, along with her capacity to meaningfully participate in public debate. And her enemies — and others, too — will hold her up as a real example of the great myth of sexual assault — that women invent accusations of rape.

Save this EOFY. Get a full year of independent journalism for 50% off. Join us

But the issue here is less about the specifics of Thorpe’s allegations against Van — as serious and damaging as they are — than about our consistency in responding to allegations of sexual assault. If we’re to be consistent, Thorpe’s allegations of sexual assault should be met with the same public rage and widespread coverage that Higgins’ allegations elicited, rather than relative silence.

Perhaps media outlets really are gun-shy and waiting to hear what Thorpe further reveals. But is the lack of coverage driven by perceptions of Thorpe as a troublemaker and a toxic personality? Because of her alleged “relationship” with an ex-bikie? Because she’s Indigenous? Because she’s a loud, opinionated Blak woman who enrages many on the left as well as the right?

And had a white senator made similar allegations, would the same eerie quiet about them pervade media coverage and politics today?

What if Thorpe had directed her allegations toward a Labor senator, or a colleague in her former party, the Greens? What would the media coverage have looked like then?

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault or violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.