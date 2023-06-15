Ben Roberts-Smith is unquestionably the agent of his own demise. That much is obvious after his sensational defamation loss.

But behind the headlines there is another story. It’s about the power balance between public interest journalism and well-funded, big-name plaintiffs. It’s buried in the technical detail. Unpacked, it shines a light on the way our defamation laws suffocate press freedom, and how an underused defence called contextual truth may help restore equilibrium.

Roberts-Smith followed a pretty standard play in Australia. Press writes investigative piece about someone powerful. Powerful someone sues for defamation, silencing criticism and striking fear into editors nationwide. Think Christian Porter, Geoffrey Rush, Alan Jones, Chau Chak Wing, Craig McLachlan, Lachlan Murdoch and Roberts-Smith. It’s no wonder we’ve been called the defamation capital of the world.