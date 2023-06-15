The Ben Roberts-Smith judgment demands sober reflection on the ugliest aspects of humanity. Lying. Bullying. Burying evidence. Assault. Murder of unarmed civilians. Interfering with dead bodies. “Blooding”. War crimes. Analysed in excruciating detail in all 2618 paragraphs of Justice Anthony Besanko’s judgment.

And with recent revelations that more soldiers are yet to come forward while criminal investigations have stalled, this is a national conversation that’s at its beginning for Australia, not its end.