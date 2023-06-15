Artificial intelligence’s accelerating ability to mimic traits we previously regarded as uniquely human has emerged into the popular consciousness in recent months, with a proliferation of pop culture applications of generative AI like ChatGPT and Midjourney.

The mimicry of the painting styles of great artists to absurd ends. The simulated superstars, the feuding bands reformed, the dead performers shocked back into life to cover other people’s hits. The inevitable pornography — both AI-generated images of real women created without their consent, and the creation of illusory women selling naked pictures. The potential for malign political uses has become apparent via images of an explosion at the Pentagon that never happened, and falsified footage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy telling his people to surrender to invading Russian forces.

As yet, these are easy enough to pick as frauds. The University of Wollongong put on an AI-penned play, and it was very bad.