Management at the ABC is poised to announce between 100 and 150 job cuts on Thursday, ahead of a major restructure that will see the national broadcaster refocus on its digital platforms.
Staffers were notified of meetings with management throughout the afternoon on Wednesday, sources told Crikey. The meetings relate to the first of at least three major change proposals across the ABC’s news, content and technology divisions.
