When news broke that Qantas would “scrap its gender-based uniform guidelines” as it “ditches heels, endorses make-up for all staff”, it seemed the national airline was finally embracing its employees’ diverse identities.

Female Qantas staff can now wear flat-heeled shoes and boots. Other grooming choices such as make-up and long hair are optional for all, rather than being arbitrarily required or disallowed for particular genders.

But although current uniforms will no longer be categorised as “male” or “female”, flight attendants, pilots and ground staff will still be required to dress within role-specific “capsules”. “Don’t expect to see male cabin crew with a full face of make-up on a plane,” said Teri O’Toole, national secretary of the Flight Attendants Association of Australia.