While no-one is using the R-word yet, the National Australia Bank’s monetary policy update issued yesterday suggests that, if we’re lucky enough to avoid a Reserve Bank-engineered recession, the toll in terms of unemployment — and, as a result, on the federal budget — will still be substantial.

NAB’s economics team forecast at least two more rate rises from the Reserve Bank, which would see the cash rate rise to 4.6% (from 4.1% set in the June rate rise last week) and a surge in the unemployment rate to 5% by the end of 2024 from 3.7% in April (the May numbers are out tomorrow).