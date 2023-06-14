An acknowledgment that “housing is a basic human right” has been removed from a draft of the Labor Party’s new policy platform, prompting the Greens to claim the government is “running away from the platform they were elected on”.

The crossbench party, which is locked in a high-stakes battle with Labor over the shape of a $10 billion housing initiative that Labor is trying to pass through the Senate, has gone through the publicly available draft 2023 Labor Party platform with a fine-tooth comb.

Housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather pointed to a number of sections on housing that had featured in the platform Labor took to the 2022 election, but which have been either omitted or watered down in the new draft.