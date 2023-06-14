Dressed in his Wednesday best, former US president Donald Trump went two for two (indictments for months) today in Miami to front a fresh round of criminal charges, this time for the hiding and hoarding if top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Pleading “not guilty” to 37 counts of illegally retaining classified content and obstructing all government efforts to retrieve them, his appearance before the federal Florida court was fleeting. The judge granted Trump leave to go as he pleased — no bail requirements and no domestic or international restrictions for the private jet. First stop was a Cuban restaurant where Trump allegedly ordered no food.

Trump was also exempt from business-as-usual legal proceedings — no fingerprints, mugshot or audio rendition of his Miranda rights. His lawyer put this down to Trump being in a “very unique position”. That being he’s not a flight risk given “he is the leading candidate of the GOP [Republican Party] at the moment,” she told reporters outside the courtroom.