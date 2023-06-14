Climate change is a hell of a story for Australian journalism.

Just ask regional reporters who spent the past few years reporting on floods which a new study has found may have been caused by smoke from the 2019-20 bushfires. But unlike the fires and floods, the study published in Science Advances last month hardly dominated media coverage in Australia.

It’s just one example of how we can’t leave reporting on climate change up to environment and weather reporters alone when we’re already seeing climate change affecting journalists who cover everything from politics and business to sport and health.